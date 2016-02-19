Cllr Geoffrey Whittle DFM

It was my privilege to attend the funeral this afternoon of Cllr Geoffrey Whittle on behalf of the Commandant of RAF College Cranwell. Geoffrey was a real gentleman of the old school and was much loved by the local community in which he lived and which he served as a Conservative Councillor on North Kesteven District Council. I was privileged to meet Geoffrey on several occasions and can vouch for his modesty, kindness and friendly personality.

Geoffrey was also a WW2 Bomber Command veteran who carried out many missions over Germany. During one, aged just 20 years, he won the Distinguished Flying Medal. It was therefore fitting that he was elected to represent Ashby de la Launde and Cranwell ward on the District Council. A ward that includes RAF College Cranwell and RAF Digby.