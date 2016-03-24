New Zealand Votes to Keep Its Traditional Flag

After much discussion and consideration of a huge range of alternatives the people of New Zealand have spoken. They have decided to keep their traditional national flag which includes the British Union Jack and the four red stars of the southern cross. The process narrowed down the choice to the current flag and one alternative designed by Kyle Lockwood. Whilst I don’t dislike Lockwood’s design, I am delighted that the traditional flag will remain and that the Union Jack will continue to fly proudly over New Zealand.

The vote was conclusive but not overwhelming. Almost 57% voted to keep the existing flag, with just over 43% voting for the alternative design.

I hope that the people of Fiji will protest enough at their government’s plan to change their flag and keep their beautiful light blue ensign with the crest of Fiji in the fly.

