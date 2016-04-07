Four Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Candidates Announced

Today was the close of nominations for candidates for the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner. The incumbent is Independent Alan Hardwick but after 4 years in post he has decided to call it a day. Whatever the result therefore a new Commissioner will be elected.

Four candidates will fight it out for the £60,000 a year post overseeing the Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Police. They are:

Marc Jones (Conservative) – Marc is a County Councillor representing a Lincoln city division and with responsibility on the Council for financial matters.

Victoria Ayling (UKIP) – Victoria is a former Conservative Parliamentary candidate who stood unsuccessfully for UKIP in the 2015 General Election. She is also a Lincolnshire County Councillor.

Lucinda Preston (Labour) – Lucinda is an Assistant Head Teacher in Sleaford.

Daniel Simpson – (Lincs Ind Party) – Daniel is an East Lindsey District Councillor from Louth and stood unsuccessfully for the LI Party for Louth constituency in the 2015 General Election. He was a surprise late entry to the contest today.

The election will be held on 5 May 2016 and polls will be open from 7am to 10pm.

