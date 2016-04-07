Richard Willis's Blog

First for local news and first for comment

Four Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Candidates Announced

Lincolnshire Police sign, badge, logo. Requested - Paul Whitelam Picture - Ian Jubb

Today was the close of nominations for candidates for the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner. The incumbent is Independent Alan Hardwick but after 4 years in post he has decided to call it a day. Whatever the result therefore a new Commissioner will be elected.

Four candidates will fight it out for the £60,000 a year post overseeing the Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Police. They are:

Marc Jones (Conservative) – Marc is a County Councillor representing a Lincoln city division and with responsibility on the Council for financial matters.

Victoria Ayling (UKIP) – Victoria is a former Conservative Parliamentary candidate who stood unsuccessfully for UKIP in the 2015 General Election. She is also a Lincolnshire County Councillor.

Lucinda Preston (Labour) – Lucinda is an Assistant Head Teacher in Sleaford.

Daniel Simpson – (Lincs Ind Party) – Daniel is an East Lindsey District Councillor from Louth and stood unsuccessfully for the LI Party for Louth constituency in the 2015 General Election. He was a surprise late entry to the contest today.

The election will be held on 5 May 2016 and polls will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Advertisements

April 7, 2016 - Posted by | Local

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: