About Richard…

Richard now lives in Lincolnshire having moved there with his day job in the RAF. He is a Conservative Councillor on Sleaford Town Council for Mareham Ward. Previously he represented Peppard ward on Reading Borough Council from 2007-2015 and Thames ward from 2001 to 2004.

Richard stood for Parliament in Sutton and Cheam in 2005 and from 2005-2008 was Chief of Staff to Rob Wilson MP (Reading East). He has a wide range of media appearances under his belt including Newsnight, Channel 4 News and BBC Radio.

If there is anything that you would like to contact Richard about please email rik_w15@outlook.com