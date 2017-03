BREAKING: UKIP MEP and Former Leadership Contender Resigns from the Party

Stephen Woolfe MEP, the former favourite to lead UKIP, has announced that he is resigning from the party with immediate effect:

http://t.co/qxuuEebCcz

http://www.stevenwoolfe.uk/news–press/statement-from-steven-woolfe-mep

In a final parting shot at his old party he is reported to have filed a Police complaint regarding the recent assault against him.

How long before he joins the Conservative Party?

